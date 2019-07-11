Man due in court over Wakefield street stabbing

A 24-year old Wakefield man will appear in court tomorrow charged in connection with a street stabbing this week on Lower York Street.

Blazej Albin, 24, of Dickinson Court, will appear before Leeds Magistrates tomorrow morning , Friday July 12, charged with wounding and possession of an offensive weapon in connection with the incident on Lower York Street on Monday evening.

The victim suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Four other people remain on police bail after also being arrested in connection with the incident.