Man due in court after woman raped in Horsforth

A man has been charged with rape following the sexual assault of a woman in Leeds.

Police began investigating after a woman was attacked in the Horsforth area of the city during the early hours of Sunday.

A man is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court charged with rape and burglary.

Issuing a further update, a spokesman said: "A man has been charged after a sex assault in the Horsforth area of Leeds on Sunday, February 17.

"Daniel Plain, 28, of King George Road, has been charged with rape and burglary and is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court later today."

