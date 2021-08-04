Police were called to Holden Ing Way, Birstall, shortly before 7pm yesterday (Tuesday) following reports of a crash between a car and a van.

The Fiat Doblo and a Mitsubishi Colt crashed on a roundabout.

Holden Ing Way, outside Ikea Leeds (photo: Google).

The 74-year-old driver of the Doblo later died.

It is believed he suffered a medical episode prior to the collision.

The driver of the van was not harmed.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said in a statement: "We received an emergency call at 6.45pm yesterday to reports of a collision in the car park at Birstall Retail Park where a driver may have suffered a medical episode at the wheel.

"Two ambulances and a clinical supervisor were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Leeds General Infirmary."