Man dies after crash with lorry on M62 Chain Bar roundabout

A man has died after a crash involving a lorry on the M62 slip road at Chain Bar roundabout.

The crash happened on Saturday, March 10 at about 3.50pm.

Enquiries are still ongoing.

Police have asked anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to them on 101 quoting log 1120 of 9 March.

The multi-vehicle crash closed the slip westbound exit slip road overnight from about 4pm on Saturday, March 10 until 6.40am Sunday, March 11.

This was so emergency services could recover the vehicles.

