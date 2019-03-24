Man dies after being hit by train in Crossgates, Leeds

Have your say

A man has died after falling from a railway bridge and being hit by a train in Crossgates, Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police, ambulance services and British Transport Police were called out to reports of a man being hit by a train at about 11pm on Saturday (March 23).

Crossgates Station, near to where the man died

The man is believed to have fallen from the railway bridge over the line near to Station Road, Cross Gates, Leeds.

British Transport Police took the lead on the incident but the adult male was sadly pronounced dead at the scene as of about 11.20pm.

There are no suspicious circumstances, West Yorkshire Police confirmed.

