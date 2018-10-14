Man detained after van driver tried to ram police car in Leeds

A van driver tried to ram a police car in Leeds on Saturday.

West Yorkshire Police revealed some detail of the incident which happened on Upper Wortley Road in Wortley on Saturday.

PC White called for backup after a van driver tried to ram his force car at the junction of Barras Place.

When police caught up with the van, a man ran off from the vehicle but was detained by PC White.

Enquiries are ongoing to find the driver of the vehicle.

Leeds West Patrol said on Twitter: "Yesterday, Vehicle made off and tried to ram one of my colleagues, Pc 562 White.

"Heard the shout for assistance and was there in minutes. One male detained, small amount of cannabis located and vehicle seized. #brotherstogether #backupalways #teamforlife"

-> Join our new Leeds Crime & Incidents group for news like this, first