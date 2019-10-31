Man chased Yorkshire police officers with knife and threatened to kill them

The man was carrying a large kitchen knife when he began to chase officers in the Keighley area of Bradford in the early hours of this morning.

Specialist police had to be deployed to diffuse the situation.

They were able to bring the incident to a safe conclusion and the man was arrested.

Police officers were chased by a man with a knife who threatened to kill them.

He remains in custody.

Officers from the Keighley neighbourhood policing team shared an update on Facebook.

It said: "1 x male in custody tonight after chasing officers with a large kitchen knife and threatening to kill them.

Specialist officers deployed and all brought to a safe conclusion with the male now in custody for 2 x assault emergency worker and affray

Enquires are ongoing.