Man charged with unlawful imprisonment over Castleford incident

A Castleford man has appeared in court over an alleged stand-off in the town over the weekend.

Nathan Holding, 26, of Armitage Street, is charged with unlawful imprisonment following the incident at a flat on Fulmar Road on Friday night .

He appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court this morning, Monday, June 24, where he was remanded to appear at Leeds Crown Court on July 22.

Fulmar Road was cordoned off by police for several hours on Friday night and early Saturday morning, close the junction with Sheldrake Road.