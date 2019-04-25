Man charged with firearms offences after topless man arrested in Seacroft

Have your say

A topless man arrested from a house in Seacroft earlier this week has been charged with firearms offences, West Yorkshire Police say.

It happened at Redmire Drive on Tuesday when armed officers were called to the scene.

The scene was cordoned off as the officers carried out the operation in connection to reports of a firearms incident on Easter Sunday, and a man was seen being led from the house topless.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said today (Thursday): "A man who was arrested in an operation involving armed officers in Leeds this week is due to appear in court today.

"Anthony Cleary, aged 26, of Naburn Road, Whinmoor, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today charged with firearms offences.

"He was arrested from an address in Redmire Drive, Seacroft, on Tuesday."