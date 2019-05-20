Man charged with assault after spitting at police whilst being arrested for drink driving in Leeds

A special constable in Leeds was spat at by a man being arrested for drink driving.

Special Constable Usmaan Akhtar was working in the city centre on Friday night when a man was arrested for being over the permitted limit (OPL) whilst driving.

He tweeted: "I was on OP Capital with West Yorkshire Police Leeds City. Male arrested for being OPL and the same male spat at me.

"He was further arrested for assault of a PC. Not acceptable at all."

The man has since been charged with driving and assaulting an officer.

West Yorkshire Police Leeds City centre tweeted: "Disgusting that one of our West Yorkshire Police Special Constables was spat at while working in the City Centre this weekend.

"The person involved has now been charged with assault as well as a drink driving offence."

This is just one example of hundreds of these types of offences faced by West Yorkshire Police staff and officers each year.

Figures obtained through a freedom of information request show that in West Yorkshire in 2018 there were 397 assaults involving staff against police officers and staff, including PCSOs, special officers and detention officers.

Of those, 292 people were charged and five cautioned.

The Police Federation, the staff association for police constables, sergeants and inspectors, said: "Spitting is an abhorrent form of assault, with some officers saying they would 'prefer to be punched in the face than spat at'.

"Though the likelihood of catching a disease from being spat at is low, the effects of being spat at for an officer can be long term, as they may need to undergo anti-viral treatment and have the uncertainty of infection - currently the assailant is not required by law to give a blood sample which would let officers know if they are at risk of contracting life-threatening diseases.

"This can obviously have a big impact on their day-to-day life at this time and mental health."