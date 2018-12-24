Man charged with arson after fire at Leeds house

A man has been charged with arson after a house fire in Leeds on Saturday.

Jordan Harrison, aged 27, of Fairfield Crescent, Bramley, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates court today charged in connection with a fire at an address in Fountain Street, Morley, on Saturday.

No-one was in the property at the time and there were no injuries.

Police cordoned the property in order to undergo forensic examination on Saturday.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13180640431 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

