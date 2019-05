Have your say

A man charged with the abduction of a 12-year-old girl in Leeds is due to appear before magistrates today.

Michael Sehannie, 18, of St Luke’s Road, Leeds, has been charged with kidnap in relation to the incident in Old Run Road, Hunslet, on Tuesday, April 23.

The incident is alleged to happened at around 9.15am near the M621 flyover.

Mr Sehannie is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court at 9.30am.