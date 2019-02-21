Man charged over the 'Hanoi burglary' in Halifax

Have your say

A man has been charged after a 'Hanoi burglary' in Greetland in Halifax.

The incident took place on Rochdale Road, Greetland in the early hours of Thursday, February 20.

A 48-year-old from Bradford has been charged with burglary, aggravated vehicle taking, three attempted burglaries, two vehicle interference, no insurance and driving whilst over the prescribed limit.

He’s been remanded into custody to appear at Bradford Magistrates today (Thursday).

A 'Hanoi burglary' is when a car is stolen during a burglary.