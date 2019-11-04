Man charged with murder over death of West Yorkshire woman, 26

Levi Ogden, 26, from Elland, was pronounced dead in hospital after being found seriously injured on Silver Street around 2am on Sunday morning.

Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.

Ms Ogden had been left unconscious following what police have described as an 'altercation'.

Levi Ogden

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and today has been charged with murder and assault.

Lloyd Birkby, 26, from Jubilee Road in Halifax will appear before Bradford Magistrates Court tomorrow charged with the murder of Levi Ogden, aged 26 from Elland.

He was also charged with two offences of assault against other persons present in the incident on Silver Street, Halifax in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Patondeat.