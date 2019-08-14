Man charged in connection with Dark Arches serious assault in Leeds

Have your say

A man has appeared at court charged in connection to a serious assault close to Leeds station on Monday morning (August 12th).

Christopher Subham, 38, of no fixed address, was charged with grievous bodily harm and appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court today (August 14th).

He has been remanded in custody until his next appearance at Leeds Crown Court on 11th September.

A 39-year-old man from Leeds who was also arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm in connection to the incident has been released under investigation.

The victim, a 41-year-old man, remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Detectives continue to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 201 of 12/08/19.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.