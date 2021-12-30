It happened on the first floor of the Briggate restaurant at about 4.20pm on Thursday November 25.

Police say the incident was domestic related as they appeal for witnesses.

A man has been charged with affray, possession of a bladed article in a public place and witness intimidation in relation to the incident.

The McDonald's restaurant in Briggate, Leeds, where the incident took place

The case is currently progressing through court.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, particularly anyone with relevant mobile phone footage, is asked to contact PC 3242 Crawford at Leeds District Domestic Abuse Team via 101 quoting crime reference 13210610425 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat