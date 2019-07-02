Man charged after defecating in shop doorway in town centre

A man has been charged after defecating in a shop doorway in a town centre.

It happened on Sunday, June 30 in Castleford Town Centre.

Shocked witnesses watched as the man 'went to the toielet' outside the shop.

He was arrested by PC Shaw from the WYP Wakefield North East and Rural team.

Since then, the man has been charged and is due to attend court.

In a statement on Facebook, the team said: A male was arrested by PC 841 Shaw on Sunday evening in Castleford Town Centre.

"The male was witnessed to have defecated in a shop doorway. He has been charged and awaits a court appearance."