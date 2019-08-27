Man caught trying to drive home drunk after Leeds Carnival 2019

A man was caught by police as he attempted to drive home drunk after Leeds Carnival 2019.

The driver, who was two times over the legal limit, was attempting to drive to Manchester.

Officers from the Roads Policing Team shared the incident this morning on Twitter.

Police said: "RPU Team 3 stop this vehicle leaving Chapeltown Carnival.

"The driver thinks he’s sober and safe enough to drive back to Manchester.

"Not when he blows over twice the legal limit.

"Charged and sobered up for court."

