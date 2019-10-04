Man carried Samurai sword and fake gun in Leeds street to make people "think twice" about making noise

Have your say

Police marksmen were called to a street in Leeds after a drunk man was seen wandering around armed with a Samurai sword and fake gun.

Armed officers drew their weapons during the incident in which Scott Hughes pull the imitation firearm from his dressing gown and pointed it at houses.

Leeds Crown Court

Hughes later told officers he had been hoping to make people "think twice" about making a noise outside his home.

Police were called to Aberford Road, Woodlesford, in the early hours of May 6 this year after a report of a man carrying a sword in public.

They saw Hughes stood on the pavement outside his house with a Samurai sword in a sheath.

Martin Robertshaw, prosecuting, said: "The police walked slowly forwards to the defendant and they could see what appeared to be a handgun tucked inside his dressing gown cord.

"At some stage the defendant was seen to hold the pistol in his right hand at hip level and point at some houses.

"The police did not know if it was real or not and proceeded with caution."

Hughes made "incoherent comments" and was ordered to raise his hands by officers.

The prosecutor said the armed officers took cover behind two parked cars as Hughes appeared to not be co-operating.

Hughes was then told to put his hands on his head but made a movement towards the handgun.

Mr Robertshaw said: "The officers decided that they had to produce their own firearms and pointed the guns at the defendant and shouted to him to move his hands away from his waist band and put his hands on his head.

"At that stage the defendant became compliant and the officers did not have to discharge their firearms."

Hughes smelled strongly of alcohol as he was arrested and handcuffed.

He was in possession of a BB gun and a sword which had a 3ft blade.

In interview Hughes said he had gone outside with weapons as people had been making noise outside his home.

He told officers he committed the offence after he got drunk watching television and drinking Japanese lager.

He described his behaviour as "stupid and immature."

Mr Robertshaw said: "He was hoping that if he went outside, the people making the noise would see the weapons and think twice about making a noise in future."

Hughes, of Aberford Road, Woodlesford, pleaded guilty to possessing a blade in public and having an imitation firearm.

At the time of the incident Hughes was living with his parents after returning to the UK from Japan where he had been teaching English.

Nicholas Hammond, mitigating, said Hughes had no previous convictions and handed the court references describing his good character.

Mr Hammond said the defendant did not unsheathe the sword during the incident.

He said: "This is on the whole a very impressive young man.

"It was out of character and he acknowledges that he acted stupidly on that morning."

Judge Simon Phillips, QC, described the incident as an "unusual case."

He said: "The fact that you were in drink is the issue."

Hughes was given a 12 month community order and told he must do 150 hours of unpaid work.

He was made the subject of a three-month curfew, between 7pm and 7am each day.

Hughes was also ordered to pay £340 court costs.