Man on bike 'attempts to snatch phone' out of shopper's HAND near Trinity Leeds
A Leeds shopper was left in shock this morning after a man on a bike allegedly tried to snatch his mobile phone out of his hand.
Chris Farleigh, from Pudsey, was shopping in Leeds city centre at around 11.40am today when the incident happened.
Chris says he was walking past Mill Hill Chapel, near the entrance to Trinity Leeds, when he was approached by a man on a bike.
Chris said: "Everyone please keep your phones in your bags around Leeds city centre.
"A guy on a bike attempted to snatch my phone out of my hand...I quickly got away and alerted security.
"Please be vigilant, I wouldn't want this happening to anyone else so stay safe out there."
Chris did not suffer any injuries in the incident but says he is left shaken up.
He reported the incident to nearby security at The Trinity and to the police.
