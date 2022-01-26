John Layton, 32, of Robertsgate, Lofthouse, appeared at Leeds Crown Court for sentencing after pleading guilty to one charge of actual bodily harm (ABH), one count of common assault of an emergency worker and one count of assault by beating of emergency worker.

The court heard that on October 2, 2019, Layton assaulted his ex-partner at their home in Belle Isle.

Stephen Littlewood, prosecuting, told the court that Layton had pulled his former partner by the hair during a heated argument.

Leeds Crown Court.

The defendant then went downstairs where he punched a door in anger. The door hit his former partner in the face and she sustained a one-inch cut to her eye.

Layton's son and former stepson were present during the incident, the court heard.

The defendant then left the property and the victim did not report the assault to the police.

The court was told that Layton returned to the property on October 31 in order to "say goodbye to his son" as he was being recalled to prison due to a previous offence, for which he was out on license.

Once there, Layton began damaging the property and the victim called the police. The victim then also reported the previous incident.

When officers came to arrest Layton, he gave a false name and then struggled with officers as he resisted arrest.

Additional back-up had to be called in order to restrain him, the court heard.

A female officer received injuries in the incident. She was placed on restrictive duties due to the injuries she received during the arrest.

Layton was then imprisoned in relation to his previous offence until his release in May 2020.

A probation officer told the court: "The defendant described his previous relationship as 'volatile' and 'toxic' and stated that his drug misuse was a factor in his behaviour.

"He has described his behaviour as 'out of order' and, in his words, he's is 'ready to face the music'.

"He is now back with a previous partner with whom he shares two children and has maintained meaningful employment as a car mechanic."

Joseph Hudson, mitigating, said since his release from prison, Layton has established a relationship with his mum and dad, found a job, and has reconciled with a former partner.

He now lives with his partner and their two children.

Mr Hudson said: "He has largely stayed out of trouble. There has been no more domestic offences.

"He is ashamed of himself for the assaults on emergency workers.

"There are three children who would suffer if he went into custody."

Recorder David Kelly sentenced Layton to a six months prison sentence for ABH, suspended for 18 months,

He sentenced him to one month imprisonment for each charge of assault on a emergency worker, suspended for 18 months. This will be served concurrently.

He ordered Layton to complete an additional 20 days rehabilitation activity days.