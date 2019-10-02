Man arrested over targeted shooting which injured woman in her fifties

Officers have arrested a man over the shooting of a woman in West Yorkshire.

The woman, who is in her fifties, was shot in Bradford late on Sunday night in what police have described as a "targeted attack".

Officers were called to the scene at Barkerend Road at 11.24pm where they found the victim seriously hurt with suspected gunshot wounds.

She was taken to hospital where she is still receiving treatment for her injuries and currently remains in a stable condition.

READ MORE: Teenager to go on trial accused of murdering Yorkshire pensioner who died after house fire

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said that investigations suggested the shooting was a "targeted attack", and extra patrols were put on to reassure the community.

The force said on Wednesday morning that officers had arrested a 30-year-old man from Huddersfield over the incident, which occurred on Barkerend Road.

The man remains in custody while investigations are ongoing.