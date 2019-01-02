Man arrested over 'bungled' armed robbery at McDonald's in Killingbeck

A man has been arrested in connection with armed raids on McDonald's off York Road and a pawnbrokers in Seacroft.

The 34-year-old was detained last night.

McDonald's on York Road

He is suspected of robbing the fast food restaurant in Killingbeck in the early hours of December 31.

During the incident, the robber, who allegedly carried a knife, dropped the money he was trying to steal while dragging a staff member across the restaurant. A security guard confronted the man and he fled.

The pawnbrokers near Tesco at the Seacroft Green Shopping Centre was robbed by armed men on December 29. Two other men, aged 29 and 37, were arrested in connection with this incident and have since been released under investigation.

The 34-year-old remains in custody.

The same McDonald's branch was robbed by a gang of man in a separate incident on December 18 when cash was taken from a security van while takings were being collected. The two robberies are not thought to be linked. Three men have been arrested over it.