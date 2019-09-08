Man arrested over assault on 37-year-old man near ex service club in Leeds

A man has been arrested after a 37-year-old man was assaulted in Kippax on Saturday night.

The assault happened on Church Lane, near the Kippax Ex Service Social Club, known as The Legion, at about 9.45pm.

The victim was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with injuries to his face and neck.

-> Huge police presence in Leeds city centre as officers battle to control protesters

The assault is not connected to the social club and is believed to have happened on nearby Cross Hills road.

An eyewitness has praised staff at the social club for helping the victim, who was known to the club, after he approached staff for help.

Police arrested a man in the early hours of Sunday morning on suspicion of assault and the suspect was also taken to hospital with injuries to his hand.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Officers were called at 9.54pm to a social club on Church Lane.

"A 37-year-old man had been assaulted and was taken to LGI with facial and neck injuries.

"His injuries are not believed to be serious.

"A male was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault in the early hours of this morning.

"The suspect was also taken to hospital and is now in police custody."

-> Leeds man nearly sent to prison because his wife couldn't park the car