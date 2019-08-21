Man arrested on suspicion of murdering Hull student Libby Squire

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Hull University student Libby Squire.

21-year-old Libby was reported missing in the early hours of Friday, 1 February, 2019, after a night out in Hull with friends.

Her body was recovered from the Humber Estuary six weeks after she disappeared on Wednesday, 20 March.

Humberside police released a statement today which said that a 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He is currently being questioned by detectives.

A police spokesperson said: "Libby’s family continue to receive support from specially trained officers and have been updated on the investigation."

