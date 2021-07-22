Man arrested on suspicion of arson after concerns raised about people inside Guiseley house
A man has been arrested on suspicion on arson after concerns were raised about people inside a house in Leeds.
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 10:01 am
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 10:02 am
Shortly after 11pm on Tuesday, July 20, police were called about the safety of occupants inside a property in Tennyson Street, Guiseley.
Officers attended and forced entry.
They removed a man from the property.
He was taken to hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.
He has been arrested on suspicion of arson and enquiries are ongoing into the incident.
West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service confirmed that they received a call to the address at 11.37pm.
Fire crews from Otley, Cookridge and Shipley attended.