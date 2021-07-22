Man arrested on suspicion of arson after concerns raised about people inside Guiseley house

A man has been arrested on suspicion on arson after concerns were raised about people inside a house in Leeds.

By Rebecca Marano
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 10:01 am
Shortly after 11pm on Tuesday, July 20, police were called about the safety of occupants inside a property in Tennyson Street, Guiseley.

Officers attended and forced entry.

They removed a man from the property.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after an incident in Tennyson Street, Guiseley. Photo: Google.
He was taken to hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.

He has been arrested on suspicion of arson and enquiries are ongoing into the incident.

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service confirmed that they received a call to the address at 11.37pm.

Fire crews from Otley, Cookridge and Shipley attended.