Man arrested for murder after stabbing in Huddersfield

A man has been arrested for murder after a stabbing in Huddersfield yesterday (Tuesday).

A 39-year-old man from the Quarmby area of Huddersfield has been arrested for the murder of the 42-year-old male who was stabbed to death on New Hey Road on Tuesday, March 26.

He remains in police custody and the investigation is ongoing.

West Yorkshire Police were called at 2.21am on Tuesday to reports of a man being stabbed in Oakes, Huddersfield.

Emergency services attended and the man, in his 40s, was found unresponsive.

He was taken to hospital but despite medical treatment died as a result of his injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13190155680.

