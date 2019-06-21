Man arrested for kidnap after seven-year-old girl abducted in car

Have your say

A man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap after a young girl was reportedly abducted and driven off.

Police were called shortly before 8pm on Thursday evening after reports the seven-year-old had been taken in a car by a man.

The terrifying incident happened in Thongsbridge, Holmfirth, near to a park on Woodside Avenue.

Detectives quickly located the car nearby and brought the girl to safety.

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said: "A 42-year-old man was arrested by police at 20:05 and he remains in police custody at this time.

"The victim was reunited with her family quickly after she was located.

"Enquiries remain ongoing."

Anyone who was in the area and witnessed anything suspicious or has any further information is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13190312727 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.