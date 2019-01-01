Man arrested for drink-driving after New Year's Eve crash in Huddersfield leaves woman badly injured

A man aged 34 has been arrested after crashing into a wall on New Year's Eve and badly injuring his female passenger.

The man had been driving a red Ford van, which hit a wall and went down an embankment on Manchester Road in Huddersfield shortly before 11pm yesterday.

The female passenger, aged 28, was seriously injured and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The driver was arrested for dangerous driving and driving over the prescribed alcohol limit.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any further information is asked to contact the police via 101, quoting incident 1824 of December 31.