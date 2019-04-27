Man arrested as police carry out drug raids in two areas of Leeds

Have your say

A man has been arrested after police carried out drug raids in several parts of West Leeds on Saturday morning.

Police broke down the door at an address in Woodhall, Calverley, on Saturday morning where officers found 'a substantial amount' of drugs.

Police in Seacroft conducting a raid

A man was arrested and detained in custody. Police said enquiries are ongoing.

In Armley, a Magistrates Court warrant was issued to search a property after reports of drugs and antisocial behavior - the operation is ongoing there.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Neighbourhood officers have continued action this morning, officers have forced entry to an address in the Woodhall area of Calverley and recovered a substantial amount of drugs.

Police broke down the door of the property

"Neighbourhood Officers have had an early start in the Salisbury area in Armley. Executing Magistrates Search warrants to tackle drugs and anti social behaviour. The operation is ongoing."

