Man arrested after residents left terrified by group of men 'carrying weapons' in Holbeck

Officers have arrested a man after armed police were called to a street over men reportedly carrying weapons.

West Yorkshire Police were called to St Luke's Green in Holbeck on Friday afternoon after residents reported seeing masked men walking around with knives and machetes.

Police at St Luke's Green after reports of men carrying weapons on Friday afternoon.

The street was cordoned off throughout the afternoon after the call at 2pm, as officers scoured the area.

The Force have not confirmed reports of a shooting, although say a 26-year-old man has been arrested over various offences.

A spokesman said on Saturday morning: "Officers were called around 2pm this afternoon on St Luke’s Green in Holbeck, Leeds to reports of a large group of males in the area who were thought to be carrying weapons.

"There are no suggestions of any injuries and enquiries are live and ongoing at the scene.

"A 26 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of offences including dangerous driving and possession with intent to supply class A drugs. He remains in custody."

Detective Inspector Paul Hobson, of Leeds District CID, added: “Officers are currently examining the location and working to determine the full circumstance of the incident.

“Understandably, people will be concerned over these developments, however, we have officers on the ground, who are there to offer additional community reassurance and support.

“It is importance that we are able to quickly establish exactly what has taken place here and I would ask any witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch."

A cordon remained in place on the street on Friday evening.

One man, who lives nearby but did not want to be named, said his 10-year-old brother had been playing out when they saw two 4x4s rush down the street and three men get out.

He said: "They saw three males with masks on get out of the car and hand over a duffle bag. They saw knives and machetes.

"My brother ran back to the house screaming 'there's a knife'. The cars reversed out and whizzed past and the other family called the police."

Anyone with information can call the non-emergency number 101 quoting log number 906 of 31 May or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111. Likewise, you can use the online live chat system, available via the Force’s website.