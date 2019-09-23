Man arrested after police chase ends in car crashing into family car with children aboard

Have your say

Officers have arrested a man over drug and dangerous driving offences after a vehicle they were chasing collided with a family car.

Police began the pursuit in Bradford on Sunday evening when spotting suspicious activity on a street.

After the driver refused to stop, the pursuit began through the residential area and culminated in the person at the wheel losing control.

A spokesman for the Bradfod West Neighbourhood Police Team said: "After a short pursuit, the suspect lost control and crashed on Shearbridge Road. Unfortunately the vehicle collided with a family car, with children aboard."

Nobody was seriously injured in the collision.

The road was temporarily closed while officers dealt with the scene.

One man remains in custody on suspicion of possession of class B drugs (cannabis) with intent to supply, and dangerous driving.