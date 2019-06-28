Man arrested after fight involving golf club in Leeds street

Have your say

Police were called to Swarcliffe on Thursday night after a man armed with a golf club was seen fighting.

West Yorkshire Police were called to Swarcliffe Drive at 9.17pm.

Officers attended and found two men had been assaulted.

One of them, a 30-year-old man, was treated at hospital before being arrested on suspicion of affray.

He is currently in custody.

Enquiries are ongoing to arrest another identified suspect in relation to the incident.