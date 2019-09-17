Man arrested after CCTV appeal of burglary targeting elderly Yorkshire man's home

A man has been arrested in connection with a burglary where a elderly Yorkshire man's home was targeted while he slept upstairs.

The 79-year-old, who is partially deaf and lives on his own, has had four burglaries at his home in less than five months.

Detectives released footage of a burglar rifling through the man's possessions while he slept upstairs at his home in Selby in the early hours of Monday morning.

An Apeman wildlife digital camera and two Blink home security cameras were taken in the burglary, which occurred at Turnham Lane in the Cliffe area of Selby at 12.27am.

A man has now been arrested in connection with the burglary and is assisting police with enquiries.

North Yorkshire Police thanked everyone who shared the appeal.

Investigating officer PC Tony Morton said: “It is absolutely appalling that this vulnerable elderly man has been targeted in his home four times since April this year.

"There were two burglaries as recently as August, where on both occasions the suspect has used the ATM at Sainsbury’s in Selby to take out cash from the victim’s account.

“The victim is a 79 year old man who lives on his own. He is partially deaf and throughout this latest burglary he was asleep upstairs.

“We remain determined to do everything we can to bring those responsible for these offences to justice and we are asking for the public’s help to identify this burglar to hopefully prevent a further occurrence.”

Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, asking for Anthony Morton. You can also email Anthony.Morton@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

You can also pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190171889.

