Man arrested after call to police about suspicious behaviour in Leeds street

A man has been arrested in Whinmoor after a keen-eyed member of the public spotted him acting suspiciously.

The vigilant onlooker reported the man to the police who investigated this morning.

They found the man who was then arrested for 'going equipped for burglary or theft.'

This means that they found items in his possession that could be used in burglary/theft offences.

The West Yorkshire Police - Leeds East team shared this statement on Facebook: "This morning your Local Neighbourhood Policing Team responded to a call from a member of the public reporting a male acting suspicious in the Whinmoor area.

"This man was located and subsequently arrested for going equipped to steal after finding items on him used in Burglary/Theft offences.

"We would like to thank this member of the public for being so vigilant and we appreciate all the information that we receive and we will act accordingly.

They urged the public to report any suspicious activity they see in their local area.

