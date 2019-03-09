Man arrested after assault on Kirkgate in Leeds city centre

A man has been arrested after assaulting another man on Kirkgate in Leeds city centre.
Police were called to the scene at about 8.30am on Saturday, March 9.
A man assaulted annother man leaving him with facial injuries.
A 29-year-old was arrested.
-> Police name 80-year-old victim of fatal crash on Otley Road, Leeds
A police spokesperson said: "Officers attended and located a male suspect who had been detained by witnesses following an assault on another man who had suffered facial injuries.
"The 29-year-old suspect was arrested and is in police custody.
"Enquiries remain ongoing."
-> Three car crash on Bradford Road, Leeds