Man arrested after assault on Kirkgate in Leeds city centre

A man has been arrested after assaulting another man on Kirkgate in Leeds city centre.

Police were called to the scene at about 8.30am on Saturday, March 9.

A man assaulted annother man leaving him with facial injuries.

A 29-year-old was arrested.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers attended and located a male suspect who had been detained by witnesses following an assault on another man who had suffered facial injuries.

"The 29-year-old suspect was arrested and is in police custody.

"Enquiries remain ongoing."

