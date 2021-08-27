At 6.50pm yesterday, police received a report of a 29-year-old man with a stab wound to his leg attending St James’s Hospital A&E.

The location of the attack was identified in a ginnel off Penarth Road in Cross Gates.

A police cordon was put in place in Penarth Road, Cross Gates, after a man was stabbed. Photo: Google.

The victim received stitches.

He was released from hospital.

As a result of enquiries, a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

He remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing into the incident.