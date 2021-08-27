Man arrested after 29-year-old man attends hospital with stab wound
A man has been arrested after another man attended hospital with a stab wound.
At 6.50pm yesterday, police received a report of a 29-year-old man with a stab wound to his leg attending St James’s Hospital A&E.
The location of the attack was identified in a ginnel off Penarth Road in Cross Gates.
The victim received stitches.
He was released from hospital.
As a result of enquiries, a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.
He remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing into the incident.
