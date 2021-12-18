Man appears before Leeds Crown Court charged with murder over death of a man run over by car in Headingley

Zane Lone, 20, appeared before the court over the death of 34-year-old Jason Llanwarne.

Mr Llanwarne died in hospital after being critically injured in the incident in North Lane, Headingley, on Monday September 14, 2020

Lone, of Becketts Park Drive, Headingley, is also charged with two counts of attempted wounding with intent.

North Lane, Headingley

The defendant appeared before the court via a video link for the brief hearing.

A provisional trial date was set for June 6 next year.

Any trial is expected to last eight days.

No application for bail was made and Lone was returned to custody after the hearing.