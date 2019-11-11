Man to appear in court over alleged Harehills robbery involving substance attack

Harehills scene

Rashad Ali, aged 32, of Upland Crescent, Gipton, has been charged with two counts of robbery in relation to an incident at an address in Strathmore Terrace, Harehills, on October 10 this year.

White powder - found to be ammonium sulfate - was used in the incident, West Yorkshire Police confirmed.

He has been remanded to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today.

He was arrested on November 10 as part of an investigation by officers from Leeds District Crime Team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...