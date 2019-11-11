Man to appear in court over alleged Harehills robbery involving substance attack
A man is due to appear in court today charged over an alleged Harehills robbery which involved a substance attack.
Rashad Ali, aged 32, of Upland Crescent, Gipton, has been charged with two counts of robbery in relation to an incident at an address in Strathmore Terrace, Harehills, on October 10 this year.
White powder - found to be ammonium sulfate - was used in the incident, West Yorkshire Police confirmed.
He has been remanded to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today.
He was arrested on November 10 as part of an investigation by officers from Leeds District Crime Team.
Delroy Anderson, aged 33, of Broadway, Horsforth, was previously charged with two counts of robbery in relation to the incident and appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court on October 21.