Man and woman charged with murder over death of two boys

A man and woman have been charged with murder over the death of two boys in Sheffield.

Six children were taken to hospital following a major incident in Gregg House Road on Friday at 7.30am.

An aerial shot of police in the street at the scene of the incident

Among them were two boys, aged 14 and 13, who sadly died.

Four other children, aged 11, 10, three and seven-months-old, have now been released from hospital.

A 37-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman have both been charged with two counts of murder each.

Forensic officers at the scene in Sheffield

The woman has also been charged with three counts of attempted murder.

Both will appear at Sheffield Magistrates Court on Monday, May 27.

The two cannot be named for legal reasons.

South Yorkshire Police warned that anyone who chooses to name them could be charged with contempt of court.

Post mortem examinations to establish how the boys came about their deaths were expected to take place on Friday.

The results have not been released publicly yet.

Police are yet to release specific details about the circumstances of the incident.

They said officers responded to ‘reports of concerns for safety at a property’ and later revealed the children had been ‘rescued’.

Officers remained at the scene over this weekend as their investigations continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 122 of 24 May 2019.

*None of the children involved in this awful tragedy can be named for legal reasons. Friday's court ruling also covers social media comments so please do not post photos or anything that could lead to their identification.