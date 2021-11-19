Man allowed house in Armley to be used to grow cannabis when his business began to struggle during pandemic

Adam Green was arrested after police made the discovery when they executed a search warrant at the property in Armley.

Leeds Crown Court heard the officers went to the house on Armley Grove Place on May 20 last year.

The landlord of the property allowed the officers inside and the found 18 skunk cannabis plants in a basement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Crown Court

A further three plants were found in an adjoining room.

Jade Edwards, prosecuting, said the plants were capable of producing around £22,000 worth of the class B drug.

Ms Edwards said Green was the sole tenant of the property and was arrested.

He told officers he had sublet the property.

His home was searched and 19 bags of cannabis was found along with £2,090 in cash.

Green, 31, of Mill Green Gardens, Swarcliffe, Leeds, pleaded guilty to producing cannabis and possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

The court heard Green ran a rendering business and had began renting the property in October 2019.

Khadim Al’Hassan, mitigating, said Green sublet the house to someone else when his business began to suffer following the pandemic.

Mr Al’Hassan said: "This defendant was left holding the baby following his involvement.

"Primarily as a result of his dire circumstances, he sublet.

"He was left with the proceeds of that when he was arrested.

"He accepts that he did this primarily for financial reasons. He was trying to support his family."

Green was given a two-year prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.