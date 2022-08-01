Man accused of murdering Leeds 24-year-old pleads not guilty

Bradley Wall’s body was found outside a house in Beeston in June, with 24-year-old Aiden Lee David Ramsdale and 31-year-old Patrick Mason both charged over his killing.

Both men appeared via a video link from HMP Lincoln, where they are being held on remand, for a short hearing at Leeds Crown Court.

Wearing prison-issue clothing, Ramsdale, of Fairford Avenue, in the Hunslet Moor area of Leeds, had the charge of murder put to him, to which he formally pleaded not guilty.

The body of Bradley Wall was found on Fairford Avenue in Beeston.

Mason, of Whingate, in the Armley area, was not arraigned after the court was told a psychiatric report is being prepared on his behalf and should be ready by next week.

They were both remanded into custody to appear in court again on August 25 to discuss the outcome of the report into Mason, and whether is will be fit to stand trial.

A trial date at Leeds Crown Court has been set for November 28, and it is expected to last at least 10 days.

The body of Bradley Wall was found outside a home in Fairford Avenue on the afternoon of Thursday, June 23.

West Yorkshire Police said at the time they were called to the scene at 2.26pm and crime scene investigators carried out a forensic examination throughout that day with the area cordoned off.