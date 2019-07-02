Man accused of murder over Leeds gangland shooting tells court: "I'm a scumbag aren't I?"

Have your say

A man accused of murder over the doorstep shooting of a Leeds gang member told a court: "I'm a scumbag, aren't I?"

Jonathan Gledhill made the comment when he was asked to list his criminal record before a jury at the trial over the death of Christopher Lewis.

Crime scene on Reginald Street, Chapeltown, after the shooting of Christopher Lewis

Gledhill is giving evidence at Leeds Crown Court where he denies having anything to do with the shooting.

The 38-year-old described how he saw his co-accused Steven Grey in possession of a gun moments before the fatal shooting on August 1 last year.

Mr Lewis, 24, died after being shot in the head outside his home on Reginald Street just after 7pm.

Jurors have heard Mr Lewis was killed in a revenge "execution" during a dispute between rival gangs.

The prosecution claims Gledhill's role in the killing was to help Grey by acting as a "spotter" as the two men followed Mr Lewis before the shooting took place.

Giving evidence, Gledhill told the court of his lengthy criminal history.

Leeds Crown Court

In 2001 he was convicted of robbery and having a firearm with intent over a targeted raid on a Post Office security van.

He was convicted of an attempted cash in transit robbery outside a bank in 2008.

Gledhill described how he has convictions for burglary, criminal damage and being drunk and disorderly.

In 2010 he was convicted of escaping lawful custody after he walked out of an open prison.

Flock graffiti on wall on Reginald Street, Chapeltown.

In 2016 he was convicted of burglary and assault occasioning actual bodily harm after he broke into a house, stole a safe filled with out-of-date passports then threw a hammer at his girlfriend.

The father-of-two said he left school at 12 and and began taking crack cocaine at the age of 13.

He said he had also been a regular user of amphetamines, ecstasy, LSD and cocaine.

Gledhill's barrister, Richard Barraclough, QC, asked the defendant: "How would you describe yourself?"

He replied: "I'm just a scumbag aren't I?"

Gledhill's barrister then asked: "Have you got any anything nice to say about yourself?"

The defendant said he once helped people to look for a missing elderly man with Alzheimer's disease in Roundhay Park.

He added: "I always help old people when I can.

"I always give seats up on the bus.

"I always try to help women with prams."

Gledhill, of Dib Lane, Roundhay; Denzil Brown (Senior), 49, of Parkfield Court, Morley, and Grey, 38, of Town Street, Armley, are accused of murder.

Lewis Pearce, 27, of no fixed address; Denzil Browne (Junior), 23, of Oaklands Crescent, Gipton, and Owen Clarke, 26, of Haw Avenue, Yeadon, are also on trial accused of assisting an offender.

Gledhill told the court he did not know Denzil Brown (Senior) or his son Denzil Brown (Junior). He also said he did not know Pearce and had only met Clarke on one previous occasion.

The defendant said he had been friends with Grey - whose nickname is Bushwick - since meeting him in prison in the 1990s.

The jury has been told Mr Lewis was a member of a gang called The Flock.

Gledhill said he had never met Mr Lewis before.

He said he had heard of The Flock but had never had any involvement with gangs.

Gledhill said he had meet with Grey on August 1 last year and they had gone together to Chapeltown to buy drugs.

He described how he saw a gun in Grey's manbag as they were in a park close to Reginald Street.

Gledhill said he asked Grey why he had a gun. He told the jury: "He was saying 'some kid's cheeky. He's getting it. He's getting summat."

Mr Barraclough asked Gledhill: "How did you react to that?"

He replied: "I was shocked obviously. I was trying to talk a bit of sense in to the situation. To try to chill it.

"Try to be a bit normal and say 'what's going on?'

The barrister asked what Grey's response was.

Gledhill said: "He was not listening to what I was trying to say to him.

"Like his mind was already set."

"I was saying 'come on Bush. You have only just got out (of prison), I have just got out. It's major'.

He continued: "It is a different category isn't it?

"I'm not playing down anything I have ever done but it is a different league."

Gledhill said he walked away on his own after arguing with Grey but heard gunshots a short time later.

The defendant said he ran off but was followed by Grey.

Mr Barraclough asked: "What did you think happened when you started to run?"

He replied: "I thought a couple of people had just been shot."

The barrister then asked: "Why didn't you flag down a policeman?"

Gledhill said: "Because I did not want to get shot.

"I had just had an argument with him there - then that's happened. I was just trying to stay as safe as I could without trying any mad moves."

Mr Barraclough asked: "Did you think he would have shot you?"

Gledhill said: "Probably yes. I am in his sight line, aren't I?, and he can shoot me if he wants.

"I was frightened, scared, confused. Lot's of different things."

Gledhill said when they were away from the area Grey said to him: "Keep your f****** mouth shout."

The defendant told the jury: "I took it as a threat of serious violence to me. To all my family."

The trial continues.