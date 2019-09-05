Major road closed and buses diverted in Leeds as police set up cordon following crash

Have your say

A major road in Leeds has been closed as police set up a cordon following a crash.

Burley Road has been closed by police and a cordon has been put in place.

Burley scene

A police van remains on the scene.

A single bus is on the road, while a car is positioned in the centre of the carriageway.

Leeds Traffic Info tweeted: "RTC on Burley Road by the junction with St Anne's Gardens in Kirkstall. Road closed."

The 49, 50 and 50A buses have been diverted, Metro confirmed.

Metro Travel News said: "49,50 &50A@FirstWestYorks diverted via Burley Rd,Willow Rd and Commercial Rd #Leeds in both directions. Due to road traffic accident. #WyBus

West Yorkshire Police have been contacted.