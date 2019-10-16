Major Leeds commuter road closed as motorcyclist rushed to hospital with serious injuries following crash
A major Leeds commuter road is currently closed following a crash between a motorcylist and a car.
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 14:16 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 14:54 pm
Kirkstall Road has been closed following the crash this morning.
West Yorkshire Police confirmed they had been called to the crash between a motorbike and a car at 9.58am this morning.
A male rider of the motorbike sustained serious injuries in the crash and is currently being treated at hospital.
The driver of the car sustained minor injuries.
The road remains closed and officers are still on the scene, police confirmed.
Bus services including the 508 and 33 have been diverted since the incident.