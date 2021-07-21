LiveMajor disruption on A65 Leeds Road and A6120 after police close road due to crash

Police have closed a stretch of the A65 between Horsforth and Rawdon after a crash.

By Joe Cooper
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 12:20 pm
Updated Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 1:06 pm

There is queueing traffic due to the incident on A65 Leeds Road / Rawdon Road both ways between Layton Lane and the A6120.

The roundabout at Horsforth (photo: Google).
The roundabout at Horsforth (photo: Google).

Buses are being diverted

Wednesday, 21 July, 2021, 12:36

A crash has closed the A65

