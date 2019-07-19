Machete and baton vigilante attack Leeds brothers jailed for more than 23 years

TWO Leeds brothers who launched a machete and baton vigilante attack on a man they believed had assaulted their sister have been jailed for a total of 23-and-a-half-years.

Victim Morgan Robertson suffered two life-threatening slash wounds to his back and had to have a finger amputated.

One wound on his back was so large that a paramedic called to the incident said it was one of the worst stab injuries he'd seen and was big enough to put his fist through.

Leeds Crown Court judge told brothers Dean and Matthew Smith: "This court cannot and will not allow anyone to take the law into their own hands the way you two did that morning."

The Smith brothers and a third unidentified man attacked Mr Robertson at a flat in Moortown, just after 11am on December 2 2018.

Dean Smith, 33, was armed with a machete and Matthew Smith, 30, had a baton or cosh.

Prosecutor Fiona Clancy said Mr Robertson's T shirt was heavily bloodstained when he ran in to the street, where the attack continued in broad daylight.

Mr Robertson went to a number of houses asking for help and collapsed before a member of the public called an ambulance.

Matthew Harding, mitigating for Matthew Smith, said there had been an allegation of domestic abuse, adding: "It was the phone call from a distressed sister that led to him finding himself in the position he does.

"It was a moment of madness that took over at that stage. He felt a sense of immediate regret."

Michael Collins, for Dean Smith, said: "It came about because of what I submit were peculiar circumstances.

"It so happens that the man who had assaulted Dean Smith the previous evening went on later to assault Dean Smith's sister."

Matthew Smith, of Ingleton Drive, east Leeds, admitted wounding with intent and possessing an offensive weapon.

Dean Smith, of Stonegate Farm Close, north Leeds, denied wounding with intent and possessing an offensive weapon.

A Leeds Crown Court jury convicted Dean Smith of both charges after a trial.

Recorder Andrew Haslam QC jailed Dean Smith for 13-and-a-half-years and handed Matthew Smith a 10-year prison sentence.

Recorder Haslam said: "The paramedic observed two significant slash wounds to his back, one which was so big he could have put his fist through.

"He described it as one of the worst stab injuries he'd seen during seven-years service. They were, in his view, life-threatening and life-changing injuries.

"The victim could have died if the blade had cut him deeper. One of his fingers had been amputated."

Matthew Smith has 13 previous convictions for 22 offences, including conspiracy to burgle, assaullt and affray.

Dean Smith has nine previous convictions for 13 offences including unlawful wounding, conspiracy to burgle and racially aggravated harassment.