The M62

The officer was in a vehicle which struck a bridge parapet when it and another police car collided with a vehicle carrying the suspects eastbound near the East Yorkshire border.

He is in hospital with serious leg injuries after the incident just before 11.30pm between junctions 34 and 35 near Selby.

West Yorkshire Police have not stated why they were pursuing the suspects' vehicle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement read: "At 11.24pm on Friday 3 September, West Yorkshire Police officers attempted to stop a vehicle on the M62 eastbound as it entered the Humberside area.

"As a result of this there was a collision between the vehicle and two police vehicles. One of the police vehicles left the carriageway and was in collision with a bridge stanchion.

"A police officer suffered serious leg injuries as a result and he was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but non-life threatening condition.

"Four people from the non-police vehicle were arrested and remain in custody. Three of them were injured - one suffered neck and back injuries and two others suffered minor injuries.

Due to the nature of the incident the Independent Office for Police Conduct has been notified.

The M62 eastbound, junction 34 - to junction 35 is likely to remain closed for some time as investigation work continues.

Highways England confirmed earlier today that the westbound carriageway had re-opened to traffic.