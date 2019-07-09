Lying Leeds house tenant jailed after landlord turned detective

A LANDLORD has told of his "horrendous" three-year ordeal after a Leeds tenant who faked a statement to back up a county court claim against him was jailed.

Elaine's Moxon's false statement contributed to a judgement going against landlord Zareef Latif and he was left facing paying county court fines and costs of more than £30,000, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Moxon admitted perverting the course of justice.

Jailing 52-year-old Moxon for six-months, Judge Geoffrey Marson QC told her: "It was a thoroughly dishonest and wicked thing to do."

After the hearing, father-of-three Mr Latif, of West Park, Leeds, said: "This woman has put me through an absolutely horrendous ordeal for the last three years.

"It has been a nightmare. She is now where she belongs and I hope to be able to get on with my life."

Mr Latif, who works as a taxi driver, was the landlord of a house on Latchmere Avenue at West Park, Leeds, which was rented by Moxon and her husband from 2011 to 2015.

Prosecutor, Philip Adams said in 2016 Mr Latif sued Moxon for rent arrears of £4,200

Moxon, now of Holts Crest Way, Armley, launched a counter claim for damages and claimed Mr Latif had dumped her property on the street before changing the locks after evicting her and her husband.

A final hearing for that claim was held at Leeds County Court on July 29 2016, which Mr Latif did not attend as he was not aware it was happening.

The judge at that hearing ordered Mr Latif to pay £24,800 to the Moxons for damage to property in respect of her counter claim, plus court costs.

Mr Adams said Mr Latif successfully applied to the county court to obtain paperwork submitted by the Moxons.

He found a statement dated May 22 2016 in the name of Tracy Mitchell - Elaine Moxon's cousin - which backed up Moxon's version of events of the day she claimed the eviction had taken place.

The court heard Mr Latif managed to trace Tracy Mitchell, who confirmed that she had not made or signed the statement and didn't know anything about it.

Mr Adams said Moxon had used her cousin's name without her knowledge to put a false statement before the court.

Mr Latif reported his findings to police and applied to have the county court judgement against him removed.

Mitigating, Jessica Strange, said Moxon regretted her actions.