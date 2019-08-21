Lost drug dealer caught by police as he knocked on doors trying to find Leeds house party to deliver stash

Have your say

A dealer who was caught delivering a bag of 'party drugs' to a house in Leeds has been locked up for two years.

Luke Cameron was caught red-handed after police raided his home and found business cards advertising 'party supplements'.

Officers searched Cameron as he was banging on doors on Scott Hall Road as he was trying to find a party.

Leeds Crown Court heard Cameron was searched and found in possession of a bag containing a class B drug similar to MDMA.

Jonathan Sharp, prosecuting, said the drug - called n-ethylpentylone - gives users a sense of euphoria.

Cameron was also found in possession of cannabis.

The total value of the drugs had a street value of £849.

Mr Sharp said police went to Cameron’s home on May 14 this year and recovered a quantity of dealer bags and the cards advertising ‘party supplements’.

He said: “It’s inferred that the defendant had been preparing drugs for sale at parties.

“That’s the background to what happened.”

Cameron was then arrested outside the house on Scott Hall Road on June 27.

The defendant was arrested and told police he was intoxicated and had been trying to find a party in the area.

His fingerprints were found on the drug bag.

Cameron, of Roxby Close, Burmantofts, pleaded guilty to possessing a class B drug with intent to supply and possession of a class B drug.

He has previous convictions for dealing drugs on the streets.

Gareth Henderson-Moore said Cameron suffered from a psychotic illness which he was on medication for but his condition was made worse by his abuse of alcohol and illegal drugs.

Mr Henderson-Moore said Cameron got into a drug debt with more sophisticated criminals.

He agreed to sell drugs on the street to pay off the debt.

Jailing Cameron, Judge Geoffrey Marson, QC, said: “You were paying off a drug debt but it was for commercial gain to that extent and you got yourself in that position.”